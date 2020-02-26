Nutanix -24% after downside Q3 outlook

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) -24% reports Q2 beats with downside Q3 guidance that sees a loss per share of $0.89 compared to the $0.74 loss consensus.

Q2 billings totaled $428.1M, above the $424.6M consensus.

Software and support revenue grew 14% Y/Y to $338.2M. Software billings gained 12% to $419.5M.

Adjusted gross margin was 81.4% versus the 80.3% estimate.

The company used $52.5M in operating cash in the quarter.

For FY20, Nutanix sees software and support revenue of $1.29-1.36B, software billings of $1.6-1.67B, gross margin of approximately 80.5%, and operating expenses of $1.63-1.65B.

