Chico's FAS Q4 2020 Earnings Preview

Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 27th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06 (+14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $524.68M (-0.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CHS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.