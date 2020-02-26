Noodles +4% after penny profit beat

Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) reports comparable sales growth of 1.5% in Q4 to fall well short of the consensus mark of +3.5%.

Comparable sales increased 1.4% for company-owned restaurants during the quarter and increased 1.8% for franchise restaurants.

Digital sales soared 46% Y/Y during the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 15.2% to $38.4M.

Looking ahead, Noodles sees full-year revenue of $470M to $480M vs. $482M consensus and EPS of $0.21 to $0.26 vs. $0.24 consensus.

Shares of Noodles are up 4.17% AH to $8.25 on light volume.

