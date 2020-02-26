Rebound rally runs out of steam; 10-year Treasury yield hits new low

Stocks gave up strong early gains to finish mostly lower, again succumbing to fears about the economic costs of the coronavirus as it expands beyond China; Dow -0.5% , S&P -0.4% , Nasdaq +0.2% .

Investors continued to be inundated with negative updates on the virus, as Germany's health minister said the country was at the beginning of an epidemic, and 83 people in Nassau County near New York City reportedly are being monitored for exposure to the virus.

Serious disruptions in business are emerging, as Nestlé suspended overseas business travel for employees and employees at Chevron's London office worked from home as the company awaited coronavirus test results.

All 11 S&P 500 sectors had started positive but only the information technology sector (+0.4%) ended with gains, thanks to strength in Apple and Microsoft, while the beaten-up energy sector sank another 3% amid continued weakness in oil prices, as WTI crude settled -2.3% at $48.73/bbl.

U.S. Treasury bonds continued to attract safe-haven buying, pushing the benchmark 10-year yield to a record low 1.31% and the two-year yield to 1.15%, shedding a respective 2 bps and 5 bps.

Few people seemed to notice, but economic data showed new home sales for January rose to their highest level since July 2007.