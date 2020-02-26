Compass Diversified Q4 loss per share narrows from a year ago

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Q4 loss from continuing operations of 24 cents per basic share improves from a loss of 30 cents per basic share in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 net sales of $387.0M misses the average analyst estimate of $391.5M and rose from $370.9M a year ago.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $61.7M increased from $56.5M a year earlier.

Q4 cash flow available for distribution and reinvestment of $30.0M rose from $22.9M a year ago.

Sees current subsidiaries generating 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $238M-$258M vs. $226.1M actual adjusted EBITDA for 2019.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

Previously: Compass Diversified Holdings EPS of -$0.24 (Feb. 26)