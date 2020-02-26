Crown Castle -6.5% after miss, planned restatements

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) is down 6.5% postmarket after missing targets in its Q4 earnings report and saying it will restate some financial statements due to accounting for tower installation services.

The company will restate financials for the years ended Dec. 31, 2018, and Dec. 31, 2017, and unaudited info for the quarterly and YTD periods in the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, and the first three quarters of 2019.

It expects a decrease of $100M to each of net income, adjusted EBITDA and AFFO for full-year 2019, and a decrease of about $90M to its previous 2020 outlook.

For Q4, adjusted FFO came in light at $1.38/share.

For 2020 guidance, it sees AFFO of $6.06-$6.17, site rental revenues of $5.337B-$5.382B and EBITDA of $3.479B-$3.524B.

Conference call to come tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. ET.

