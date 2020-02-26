Elastic +8.5% after beat-and-raise

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) +8.5% reports Q3 beats with revenue up 60% Y/Y. The company raises its loss per share forecast from $1.24-1.17 to $1.13-1.12 (consensus: $1.22 loss).

ESTC sees FY revenue of $423-424M compared to the $416.66M consensus.

The upside Q4 outlook has $119-120M in revenue (consensus: $118.47M) and a loss per share of $0.32-0.30 (consensus: $0.33 loss).

Q4 SaaS revenue was up 114% Y/Y to $25.1M.

Calculated billings rose 54% Y/Y to $122.9M.

CRO transition: Chief Revenue Officer Aaron Katz has transitioned into an advisory role, effective immediately and until August 1. The company is searching for his replacement.

