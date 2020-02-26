Laredo Petroleum plans 7% lower 2020 capex amid transition

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) +0.9% after-hours as it unveils a planned $450M capital budget for 2020, a 7% decrease from 2019 spending, structured to facilitate an efficient transition from its established acreage position to the recently acquired, oilier acreage in Howard County, Tex.

Laredo says it expects to grow oil at a mid-single digit rate within cash flow and be in full development mode in Howard County by the end of Q2 2020.

The company expects the transition to full-scale development in Howard County to drive a substantial improvement in capital efficiency beginning in 2021.

Laredo says capital required to maintain a mid-single digit oil growth rate, assuming current service costs, should decrease by 15%-20% in 2021, improving its ability to generate free cash flow.