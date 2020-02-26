Park Hotels Q4 driven by strength in Hawaii, San Francisco

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Q4 adjusted FFO per share of 72 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 70 cents and slipped from 73 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 total revenue of $810M exceeds the $779.0M consensus and increased from $686M a year ago.

Q4 pro forma comparable REVPAR of $178.4 rose 0.7% Y/Y.

"Our fourth quarter results were driven by continued strength from the Hawaii and San Francisco markets, which have been strong all year, as well as overall group strength that offset business transient softness, which is another trend we’ve seen throughout the year," said Chairman, President, and CEO Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr.

Q4 pro forma comparable occupancy of 80.9% improved from 80.1%% a year ago.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $223M increased from $184M a year ago.

Sees 2020 adjusted FFO per share of $2.55-$2.67 vs. consensus of $2.73; sees year comparable RevPAR growth down 1.0% to up 1.0%.

PK slips 0.7% in after-hours trading.

Conference call on Feb. 27 at 11:00 AM ET.

