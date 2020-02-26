Competing reports over Nokia strategic options look

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) finished the day 6.1% higher amid reports that the company is exploring strategic options, though Reuters said a source close the company denied there was any truth to the reports.

Bloomberg cited sources saying the company hired advisers to explore a potential asset sale or merger, and even speculated about the prospect of a merger between Nokia and Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC).

But that report didn't point to any discussions between the two companies, and noted such a deal would be hard to consummate due to various European regulations.