CorEnergy Infrastructure Q4 operating expenses decline

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Q4 adjusted FFO per share of 94 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 89 cents and is unchanged from the year-ago quarter.

Q4 revenue of $21.7M, exceeding $20.8M consensus, slipped from $22.9M a year earlier.

Q4 total expenses of $9.51M declines from $11.6M a year earlier.

Q4 operating income of $12.2M rose from $11.3M.

Q4 interest expense of $3.00M fell from $3.17M a year ago.

“We took steps throughout 2019 to enhance our liquidity and reduce our weighted average cost of capital, which also had the effect of lowering our interest cost and increasing interest income,” said CEO Dave Schulte. “These actions better position us for potential growth transactions, even as producers are finding fewer financing options in the traditional capital markets."

Conference call on Feb. 27 at 9:00 AM ET.

