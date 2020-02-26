Gilead initiates two Phase 3 studies for coronavirus

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) +2.5% is starting the studies for the safety and efficacy of remdesivir in adults with Covid-19, or novel coronavirus.

Starting in March, the studies will enroll about 1,000 patients in medical centers primarily located in Asia and other countries with a high number of diagnosed coronavirus cases.

One study will randomize 400 patients with severe Covid-19 to receive either five or 10 days of remdesivir. The other study includes 600 moderate patients receiving the same dosage or standard of care alone.