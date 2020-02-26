Williams seeks to raise $5B by selling stake in pipelines - Reuters

Williams Cos. (NYSE:WMB) +2.3% after-hours following a Reuters report that the company is seeking a partner to invest in a network of its pipelines in the western U.S., a deal that could raise ~$5B.

The collection of pipelines Williams is offering generates 12-month EBITDA of ~$1B, according to the report.

The investment would be larger than the joint venture that Williams won last year with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board in the Marcellus and Utica shale, which hauled in $1.33B in exchange for a 35% stake in the assets.

As with the CPPIB deal, Williams is seeking to remain the operator of the pipelines, the report adds.