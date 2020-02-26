Continental Resources skids after Q4 results

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) -16.4% after-hours despite reporting better than expected Q4 earnings and a 3.5% rise in revenues, as weaker prices for natural gas offset higher production.

On an unadjusted basis, Q4 earnings of $193.9M fell 2% from $197.7M in the same period last year.

Continental says Q4 production rose 13% Y/Y to 365,341 boe/day, including a 10% increase in oil output to 206,249 bbl/day, while its average realized price fell 9.8% Y/Y to $33.49/boe.

The company's planned 2020 capex is flat Y/Y at $2.65B, but an estimated $700M of capital to be spent in 2020 will not realize first production until 2021 as it prioritizes large scale multi-pad development projects in SCOOP and Bakken Long Creek.

Continental's FY 2020 capital budget is projected to generate $2.9B-$3B of cash flow from operations and $350M-$400M of free cash flow at $55/bbl WTI and $2.50/Mcf Henry Hub; a $5/bbl change in WTI is estimated to impact annual cash flow by ~$300M.

Continental forecasts 2020 crude oil production of 198K-201K bbl/day and natural gas output of 935M-960M cf/day, and is targeting 4%-6% Y/Y production to average ~10% compound annual growth rate for 2019-20, which the company believes is appropriate given prevailing market conditions and outperformance in 2019.