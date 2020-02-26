Best Buy Q4 2020 Earnings Preview

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 27th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.76 (+1.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $15.05B (+1.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BBY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 22 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 4 downward.