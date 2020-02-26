Rubicon Project +5.5% after swing to profit

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) is reversing today's losses in postmarket action, up 5.5% after beating profit expectations in its Q4 report.

Revenues grew 17% to $48.5M, and the company swung to a net profit of $1.5M from a year-ago loss of $2.2M. On a non-GAAP basis, EPS rose to $0.17 from $0.03.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 55%, to $15.3M., representing a 32% margin.

Free cash flow was $8.9M for the quarter.

The company expects revenue for Q1 (for stand-along Rubicon Project) of $37M-$38M. Its merger with Telaria is on track to close in early April.

