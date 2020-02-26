TreeHouse Foods to reorganize by product type

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) fires off a series of organizational changes that it says are designed to optimize the business.

The company plans to reorganize into two divisions from three beginning this quarter, with the Baked Goods, Beverages and Meal Solutions consolidated into the Snacking & Beverages and Meal Preparation divisions.

The Snacking & Beverages division will include categories which show greater growth potential in the marketplace (bars, broth, candy, cookies & crackers, griddle, pita, powdered & liquid beverages, pretzels, tea, and other blends). The focus of the division will be on revenue growth, and research, development and commercialization will be geared toward evolving consumer trends.

The products in the Meal Preparation division will include bouillion, cheese & pudding, hot cereal, non-dairy creamer, pasta & dry dinners, pickles, pourable & spoonable dressings, preserves, red sauces, refrigerated dough, sauces, and syrup. The focus of the division will be on productivity, efficiency and cash flow.

Source: Press Release