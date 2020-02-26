GCI Liberty revenues dip amid business slowdown

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) narrowly missed revenue expectations in its Q4 report after a dip in GCI business sales.

Revenue overall was down 1%; consumer revenues were flat (though consumer data revenue rose 5%) and GCI Business revenue fell 1%.

The company narrowed operating loss, however, to $164.5M from a prior-year loss of $222.2M. And OIBDA rose 21% for Q4, to $69.7M.

In operating metrics, consumer wireless lines in service fell 5% to 182,300, while cable modem subs rose 1% to 127,000. Basic video subscribers fell 9% to 81,200, while voice access lines in service dropped 10% to 39,900.

GCI Business wireless lines in service fell 5% to 20,500; cable modem subs fell 4%, to 8,800; and voice access lines in service dipped 5% to 34,500.

