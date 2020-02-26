Canada minister warns freight rail delays to last 'many weeks'

Canada Transport Minister Garneau says the country is "many, many weeks" away from a return to normal for freight rail traffic, as blockades by anti-pipeline protesters could detract from Canada's Q1 economic growth.

A blockade that was dismantled earlier this week had choked off shipments on the main east-west corridor operated by Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI), and Garneau warns the consequences may not be realized for months.

"There is an inertia in the system," the minister says. "There have been companies that have virtually stopped their operations. There are 50 ships on the Pacific Coast waiting to pick up grain."

Another blockade remains in place near Montreal on indigenous territory, on track owned by Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP), which says it has obtained a court order in Quebec to have the blockade removed.

Economists say the effects of the blockades will hurt Q1 growth, citing data that indicated a 7.4% drop in Canadian freight rail traffic in February compared with January.

