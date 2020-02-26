Eversource to buy Columbia Gas of Massachusetts assets for $1.1B

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) agrees to acquire the Massachusetts natural gas assets of Columbia Gas from parent NiSource (NYSE:NI) for $1.1B.

Earlier today, Columbia Gas of Massachusetts agreed to plead guilty to a federal criminal charge and pay a $53M fine related to 2018 explosions and fires and the Merrimack Valley; under the deal terms, liabilities related to the incidents will remain NiSource's responsibility.

Columbia Gas serves 330K natural gas customers in more than 60 communities in Massachusetts, and Eversource has 300K natural gas customers and 1.5M electric customers in 51 communities across the state.