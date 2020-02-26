NetEase tops consensus with broad Q4 growth

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) easily cleared expectations on top and bottom lines with its Q4 earnings report, with solid gains in its core online game business but also a boost from its Innovative Businesses segment.

Overall revenues grew 9.2% to 15.73B yuan, with online game services up 5.3% to 11.6B yuan (about $1.67B).

Gross profit increased 9% to 8.21B yuan.

Meanwhile, operating expenses increased 17.5%, and non-GAAP attributable net income from continuing operations was 3.66B yuan (about $526.1M), up from a prior-year 3.18B yuan.

"We saw strong growth across our primary businesses, increasing our total annual net revenues and net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company's shareholders year-over-year by 16% and 60%, respectively, due to strong performances in our online game services as well as other business segments," says CEO William Ding.

Revenue by segment: Online game services, 11.6B yuan (up 5.3%); Youdao, 410.4M yuan (up 78.4%); Innovative and other businesses, 3.72B yuan (up 17.9%).

Conference call to come at 9 p.m. ET.

