Trump on virus response: Risk 'very low'; Pence in charge

In an evening news conference covering COVID-19 and the coronavirus, President Trump said the "risk to the American people remains very low," and that he was putting Vice President Pence in charge of the administration's response.

Trump was accompanied by Pence and the administration's virus task force at the news conference.

"Our No. 1 priority is the health and safety of the American people," Trump said, adding "we're ready to do what we have to" if the disease spreads.

"We're rapidly developing a vaccine," Trump says. Of the first 15 U.S. victims, "the original 15 as I call them," eight have returned to their homes, one is in the hospital, and five have fully recovered, Trump says. One is "in pretty good shape, in between the hospital and going home." More than 50 Americans have been infected.

With respect to money allocated for the crisis, "we're requesting $2.5B ... some Democrats would like us to get $8.5B" but the administration will take whatever it can to fight the virus.

The U.S. has done a great job, Trump says, but "you do have some outbreaks in some countries."

Updated 6:53 p.m.: With the news conference ongoing, equity futures are starting to dip: S&P e-minis down 0.3% , Nasdaq futures down 0.3% , Dow futures down 0.33% .

Updated: "The trajectory of what we're looking at is very uncertain," says CDC Deputy Director Anne Schuchat, who encourages people to take "tried and true" measures for avoid infection.

Updated 7:05 p.m.: Asked about the stock market, "something I know a lot about," Trump thinks today it responded to the Democratic primary debate last night as well as virus concerns. "I think the stock market will recover; the economy is very strong," Trump says. "That's why we're doing great, other countries have not been doing great."