Apache plans 26% cut in 2020 capex, mostly from Alpine High

Apache (NYSE:APA) +0.6% after-hours after posting positive Q4 earnings instead of an anticipated loss.

On an unadjusted basis, Apache lost $3B in Q4 compared with a $381M net loss in the year-earlier quarter, as it recorded $2.7B in impairments related to upstream assets in Alpine High and gathering, processing and transmission assets from the consolidated results of Altus Midstream.

Apache says its Permian Basin holdings delivered the highest oil production in company history during Q4 at 103K bbl/day, exceeding guidance; total adjusted production, excluding Egypt, totaled 430K boe/day and topped the high end of guidance by 5K boe/day.

Apache says it "encountered some significant challenges [in 2019], most notably around deteriorating natural gas and NGL prices and the performance of our multi-well development pad tests at Alpine High."

As a result, the company plans to spend $1.6B-$1.9B in upstream oil and gas capital during FY 2020, predominantly in Alpine High, representing a 26% reduction at the midpoint from 2019.

Apache says its capital budget is projected to deliver flat to low single-digit total company oil production growth on an adjusted basis.