Ameren proposes $7.6B plan for Missouri upgrades

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) filed a plan with Missouri regulators proposing to spend $7.6B through 2024 on grid modernization, 700 MW of wind generation and installation of ~1M smart meters, the company said during today's earnings conference call.

In all, Ameren says it plans to add $8.8B to its regulated rate base to 2024, which would represent an 8.7% compound annual growth rate.

Ameren shares gained 2% in today's trade after beating Q4 earnings expectations even as revenues fell 7% Y/Y to $1.32B, as the company's Q4 total sales for electric utilities in Illinois and Missouri fell 9% to 17.7 GWh, compared with 19.5 GWh in a much colder year-ago quarter.

The company issued in-line earnings guidance for FY 2020, seeing EPS of $3.40-$3.60 vs, $3.46 analyst consensus estimate.

Ameren also reaffirms its 2018-23 compound annual EPS growth expectations of 6%-8%, using $3.05/share as the base, assuming normal temperatures, "driven by strong projected rate base growth of ~9% compounded annually."