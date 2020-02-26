Apache among bidders for Shell's Egypt onshore assets - Reuters

Royal Dutch Shell's (RDS.A -0.3% ) onshore Egyptian oil and gas assets have attracted interest from Apache (APA -4.2% ), as well as bidders from Egypt, Asia and the Middle East, Reuters reports.

It could take time for the deal to consummate amid weak gas prices and a lengthy process in Egypt since such assets require government approvals, according to the report.

Shell started a process late in November to sell its onshore upstream assets in the Western Desert to focus on expanding its Egyptian offshore gas exploration.

The Shell portfolio includes stakes in 19 oil and gas leases, of which Shell's working interest included production of ~100K boe/day last year.