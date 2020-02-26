Ormat Tech sees 2020 revenues below consensus; CEO Angel to retire

Ormat Technologies (ORA) sinks to four-month lows after reporting a wide Q4 earnings miss and issuing downside guidance for FY 2020 revenues.

For FY 2020, Ormat forecasts total revenues of $720M-$740M, below $746M amassed in 2019 and trailing the $789.6M analyst consensus; electricity segment revenues are seen at $560M-$570M, compared with 2019 segment revenues of $540M.

Ormat also says Isaac Angel will step down as CEO on July 1, to be succeeded by current CFO Doron Blachar.

Angel became Ormat's CEO in 2014 after holding leadership roles at Lipman Electronic Engineering, VeriFone and LeadCom Integrated Solutions.

Blachar has served as Ormat's CFO since 2013 after holding senior managerial positions with Shikun & Binui, A.D.O. Group, Teva Pharmaceuticals and Amdocs.

Assuming the CFO role will be Assaf Ginzburg, currently Executive VP and CFO of Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK) and Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL).