California records 2.9M self-driving miles in 2019

California's self-driving car companies covered 2.9M miles in 2019, according to the state's DMV, with Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) Waymo and General Motors' (NYSE:GM) Cruise leading the pack.

However, a backlash is growing against the "disengagement" reporting metric, which reveals how frequently humans need to take control.

Waymo had 13,219 miles between disengagements vs. 11,017 miles in 2018, while Cruise reported 12,221 miles between disengagements compared with 5,205 miles the previous year, though both companies say the stats are by no means definitive.