Trump says more NYT lawsuits are on the way

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) has "got a lot wrong over the last number of years," President Trump declared after his re-election campaign filed a libel suit against the company, adding that "there'll be more coming."

The suit relates to a March 27, 2019, opinion article written by Max Frankel, who served as executive editor of the New York Times from 1986 to 1994, that suggested Russia and the campaign had an overarching deal in the 2016 U.S. election.

"The Trump Campaign has turned to the courts to try to punish an opinion writer for having an opinion they find unacceptable," said a New York Times spokesperson. "Fortunately, the law protects the right of Americans to express their judgments and conclusions, especially about events of public importance. We look forward to vindicating that right in this case."