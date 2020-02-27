Futures pare losses, more corporate warnings

Falling by nearly 400 points in the overnight session, Dow futures have pared losses to 91 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures are down 0.4% .

President Trump told reporters late Wednesday that the risk to Americans was "very, very low" and placed VP Mike Pence in charge of his administration's response to the growing global health crisis, though the CDC confirmed that a California man contracted the disease despite having no known travel links or exposure to another patient.

Sentiment was also dented by more corporate warnings, with AB InBev (NYSE:BUD) saying it lost $170M in profits during the first two months of 2020 because of the coronavirus, as well as Microsoft joining Apple in saying it would miss its guidance for the current quarter.