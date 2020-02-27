10-year Treasury yield slides below 1.3%

Dipping into uncharted waters, benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury bond yields hit a fresh all-time low of 1.294% overnight, while the safe-haven yen rallied to 110.17 against the U.S. dollar.

"I think the market is just pushing the Fed to cut rates," said Stuart Oakley, Nomura's global head of flow FX in Singapore.

CME Group futures suggest at least a 41% chance of a March reduction, a 77% chance the Fed will move by April and a 90% chance of a cut by June.

Oil meanwhile extended declines to $48/bbl - marking a 52-week low after sliding into correction territory - as some analysts suggested a chance of a recession in China, while gold rose as much as 0.5% to $1654/oz.