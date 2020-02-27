Latest coronavirus updates

Brazil has confirmed Latin America's first infection, while Pakistan, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Greece, Romania and Algeria also reported their first cases.

The IMF and the World Bank are meanwhile considering scaling back their Spring Meetings in April or holding them by teleconference, and the U.S. and South Korea postponed joint military drills.

Australia additionally initiated emergency measures, Taiwan raised its epidemic response to its highest level, and Saudi Arabia banned pilgrimages to Mecca.

In Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he asked all elementary, middle and high schools to remain closed until spring holidays begin in late March as a special measure to prevent infections.

