OPEC cut won't do much in short term - S&P Global Platts

Even if OPEC slashes production by 600K barrels per day, the price of oil "could still be weak in March and April, before it improves in the summer," said Kang Wu, head of Asia analytics at S&P Global Platts.

"A lot of inventory build up right now needs to be absorbed in April" amid lower crude demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Prices have been under pressure due to the closure of many parts of the Chinese economy, while the virus has forced flight cancellations across the globe.

Crude futures -2.1% to $47.72/bbl.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, BNO, SCO, DBO, OILU, DTO, USL, OILD, USOI, WTIU, OILK, OLEM, WTID, OILX, USAI, NRGU, NRGD, AOIL, NRGZ, YGRN, NRGO