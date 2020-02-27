Graphic Packaging Holding buys business from Greif

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) strikes a deal to acquire the consumer packaging group business of Greif (NYSE:GEF) for $85M.

The company will pick up seven converting facilities across the U.S. that produce over $200M in annual revenue.

The new business is expected to generate approximately $20M in annualized EBITDA over the 24-month period after the deal closes.

"The transaction further diversifies our end-markets and enhances our service capabilities to growing mid-sized consumer goods and food service customers," says CEO Mike Doss.

The transaction is expected to close in Q1.

Source: Press Release