Graphic Packaging Holding buys business from Greif

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) strikes a deal to acquire the consumer packaging group business of Greif (NYSE:GEF) for $85M.
The company will pick up seven converting facilities across the U.S. that produce over $200M in annual revenue.
The new business is expected to generate approximately $20M in annualized EBITDA over the 24-month period after the deal closes.
"The transaction further diversifies our end-markets and enhances our service capabilities to growing mid-sized consumer goods and food service customers," says CEO Mike Doss.
The transaction is expected to close in Q1.
Source: Press Release