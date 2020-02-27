TD Bank Group Q1 helped by rebound in wholesale banking

TD Bank Group (NYSE:TD) Q1 adjusted EPS of C$1.66 misses the consensus estimate of C$1.69 and increased from C$1.59 in Q4 2019 and C$1.57 in the year-ago quarter.

Net interest income for the quarter ended Jan. 31, 2020 of C$6.30B rose from C$6.18B in Q4 2019 and C$5.86B in Q1 2019.

Q1 provision for credit losses of C$919M increases from C$891M in Q4 2019 and C$850M in Q1 2019.

Q1 adjusted return on common equity of 19.6% vs. 18.9% in Q4 and 15.0% in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 Canadian Retail adjusted net income of C$1.81B fell 2% Y/Y; revenue growth of 4%, reflecting volume-based increases in net interest and other income across businesses, was more than offset by higher non-interest expenses, provisions for credit losses, and insurance claims.

Q1 U.S. Retail net income of C$1.15B (US$869M) fell 8% Y/Y as TD Ameritrade contributed C$201M in earnings to the segment, down 35% from a year ago, mainly due to reduced trading commissions.

Q1 Wholesale Banking net income of C$281M, up by C$298M from a year ago; revenue for the quarter was C$1.05B, up C$464M, reflecting higher trading-related revenue and underwriting fees vs. Q1 2019 when the business faced difficult market conditions.

Conference call at 2:00 PM ET.

