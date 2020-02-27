Alpha Pro Tech +40% after updating on orders

Apha Pro Tech (NYSEMKT:APT) has now booked approximately $14.1M in orders for the company's N-95 face mask since January 27, 2020, an increase of $3.6M from the $10.4M reported as of February 13, 2020, and demand for the product remains strong. As a result of the ramp up in production, the company now expects to fulfill approximately $4M of the currently booked orders in the first quarter of 2020.

During the second quarter of 2020, APT expects to fulfill the remainder of the $14.1M in currently booked orders. Furthermore, APT also expects to fulfill anticipated additional new purchase orders during the second quarter.

The company’s current ramp up plan is expected to be achieved by early May, which will enable the company to continue to fulfill current and expected future orders.