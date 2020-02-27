Virgin Galactic -13% after pair of Wall Street downgrades

Shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) drop sharply in early trading after two Wall Street firms issues downgrades.

Morgan Stanley moves to an Equal-weight rating from Overweight on its decision to wait for SPCE's fundamentals to catch up to share price. "In our opinion, the stock is nearly fully discounting a highly successful space tourism business at scale, a moderately successful space tourism business with early credit for the hypersonic opportunity (Phase 3), or a combination of both," warns Adam Jonas.

Credit Suisse drops Virgin Galactic to a Neutral rating from Outperform. "We find ourselves no longer able to recommend SPCE shares after” the stock’s run this year," explains analyst Robert Singarn.