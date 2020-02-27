Genworth reports cash flow testing results

Genworth Financial's (NYSE:GNW) aggregated cash flow testing for Genworth Life Insurance Company resulted in a positive margin of ~$0.8B, including $2.3B of provisions for adverse deviation (PAD).

The 2019 margin results declined by ~$0.7B reflecting the impact from emerging incidence experience on newer long-term care insurance blocks and an unfavorable calibration to reflect recent benefit utilization experience, partially offset by an increase in benefits of future premium increases and associated benefit reductions.

For Genworth Life Insurance Company of New York (GLICNY), additional CFT reserves of $16M were recorded; overall CFT results included ~$1.4B of predominantly New York Department of Financial Services-required PADs.

Stand-alone testing of universal life insurance products with secondary guarantees resulted in a $55M increase in statutory reserves in the Q4 2019 primarily for Genworth Life and Annuity Insurance Company.