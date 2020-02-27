Anheuser-Busch InBev -8% after guidance disappoints

Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) falls sharply after management factors in the global coronavirus outbreak to its outlook.

While the beer giant says the impact of the outbreak on its business continues to evolve, revenue of ~$285M and EBITDA of $170M has already been lost out of China in the first two months of the year.

A-B anticipates Q1 EBITDA will be down about 10% Y/Y due to the coronavirus and a tough comparable in certain regions like Brazil.

The company expects EBITDA growth of 2% to 5% for the full year.

Shares of BUD are down 7.90% premarket to $61.05.

