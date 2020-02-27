ABB confirms profit targets for robotics unit

ABB (NYSE:ABB) said its robotics division is "well placed" to increase sales by broadening its business beyond the struggling automotive sector.

It anticipates market growth of 6% in the coming years, as well as reaching operating profit margins of 13% to 17% over the next three to five years.

The Robotics and Discrete Automation division, which makes up roughly 12% of ABB's sales, saw its sales fall 4% on a comparable basis last year, while the operational operating margin shrunk by 2.7 percentage points to 11.9%.