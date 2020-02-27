Bayer OKs new review of Monsanto deal; Roundup lawsuits keep rising

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) pledges to strengthen external oversight of its due diligence in dealmaking, allowing an independent expert to review its rules for scrutinizing major deals and publishing the results in late March.

Bayer also agrees to a new review of how it evaluated risks in its $63B purchase of Monsanto, which has burdened the company with a raft of lawsuits and has sunk the stock price.

The concessions come a day after the company said Chairman Werner Wenning was departing earlier than planned.

The moves highlight Bayer's attempts to appease investors ahead of its shareholder meeting in April, but meanwhile the company reports the number of plaintiffs in Roundup lawsuits keeps climbing, hitting 48.6K as of Feb. 6 from 42.7K three months ago.

Separately, the Monsanto deal helped Bayer post increases in profit and sales for Q4, broadly meeting analyst forecasts and helping the company reach its full year goals.

Q4 net earnings swung to €1.41B ($1.54B) after a year-ago loss of €3.92B, helped by the integration of Monsanto and a recovery in crops science, and EBITDA improved to €2.48B from €1.96B in the prior-year quarter.

Q4 revenues rose 3.8% to €10.26B, driven by Bayer's blockbuster drugs, blood thinner Xarelto and eye treatment Eylea and Latin American crops science business.

Also, Bayer says it is targeting growth in core profit in the 7%-9.6% range this year, seeing adjusted EBITDA of €12.3B-€12.6B vs. €11.5B in 2019 and in line with €12.5B analyst consensus estimate, although the forecast does not yet include any impact of the coronavirus outbreak.