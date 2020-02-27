Anaplan -24% despite Q4 beats

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) -24% posts Q4 beats and an in-line Q1 forecast with revenue of $102-103M versus the $102.48M estimate.

Subscription revenue grew 29% Y/Y to $89.5M. Professional Services dropped 9% to $8.73M.

The adjusted operating margin was -11.2% compared to the -22.9% in last year's quarter.

Negative adjusted FCF dropped 69% Y/Y to $6.11M.

R&D expenses increased 58% to $20.4M.

The upside FY21 guidance sees revenue of $463-467M compared to the $449.05M consensus.

Earnings call starts at 8:30 AM with a webcast here.

Press release.