Armada Hoffler creates sustainability committee

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) forms a sustainability committee, a cross-functional management group to support the company's environmental, workplace health and safety, corporate social responsibility, corporate governance, and other sustainability matters.

Members of the committee are appointed by AHH's CEO and are required to report quarterly to the CEO and annually to the board's Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

The board also adopted policies on environmental, human rights, vendor code of business conduct, incentive compensation clawbacks, and anti-hedging activities.

