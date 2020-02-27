Eagle Point Credit NAV hurt by wider market yields on CLO equity in Q4

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Q4 net investment income and realized capital losses of 23 cents per share vs. 37 cents in Q3.

Net asset value per common share of $10.59 at Dec. 31, 2019, down 86 cents from the end of Q3.

"Our NAV was impacted by widening market yields on CLO equity and a drop in loan prices during the first part of the quarter," said CEO Thomas Majewski. "This trend reversed later in the quarter and has continued into 2020."

Estimates NAV per common share of $11.16-$11.26 at Jan. 31, 2020.

Deployed $22.8M in gross capital and $21.6M in net capital; weighted average effective yield of new CLO equity investments made during the quarter, which includes a provision for credit losses, was 14.70% as measured at the time of investment.

Received $1.2M of proceeds from sale of CLO equity and debt investments during the quarter.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

