Apple loses key operations execs - Bloomberg

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) lost VP of manufacturing design Nick Forlenza to retirement and former operations VP Duco Pasmooij is discussing his exit, according to Bloomberg sources.

Pasmooij, who worked on the iPhone, reportedly left the operations team more than a year ago and into a role reporting to Apple's AR head.

Apple has about a hundred VPs across the company, but the manufacturing, supply chain, and operations group plays a key role in many of the major devices.

The group helps handle geopolitical issues, including the US-China trade war and the supply chain-disrupting coronavirus outbreak.

Sources say the VP exits are unrelated to each other or the supply chain disruption.