Keurig Dr Pepper -3% after earnings

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) reports 4% sales growth for its coffee systems business in Q4 and 2.9% growth for the packaged beverage business. Beverage concentrates sales rose 8.0% during the quarter.

Gross margin was 56.3% of sales vs. 56.6% consensus.

Operating margin landed at 27.7% of sales vs. 27.6% consensus and 25.6% a year ago.

Looking ahead, Keurig anticipates full-year revenue growth of +3% to +4% and adjusted EPS $1.38 to $1.40 vs. $1.40 consensus.

Shares of KDP are down 2.89% premarket to $27.90.

