Landmark Infrastructure Q4 revenue, adjusted EBITDA improve

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Q4 adjusted FFO per unit of 34 cents declined from 35 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 rental revenue of $15.5M beats the consensus estimate of $15.3M and increased from $14.7M a year ago.

Q4 total expenses of $7.83M declined from $8.48M a year ago.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $16.4M increased from $16.0M a year earlier.

“We continue to make further progress with our development strategy, as we are beginning to place assets into service, and we anticipate installations to ramp in the coming quarters,” said Tim Brazy, CEO of the partnership’s general partner.

Conference call at 12:00 PM ET.

