Equitrans to simplify structure, gets 15-year gas gathering deal with EQT

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) +6.6% pre-market and EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) +2.2% after announcing several transformative actions, including a new 15-year gathering agreement with EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT), ETRN's proposed acquisition of EQM, the purchase of 25.3M ETRN shares from EQT, and a new dividend and capital allocation policy.

The 15-year agreement between EQT and Equitrans raises the minimum volume commitment to 3B cf/day of natural gas and a minimum volume increase on the Mountain Valley pipeline when operations begin.

Equitrans says the new agreement will improve revenues by $2.1B compared to prior MVCs with EQT.

EQT says it will benefit from the ability to optimize combo development, reduce per unit costs over time, and ease ~$250M of letter of credit posting requirements.

ETRN will purchase and retire 25.3M of its common shares from EQT for $52M of upfront cash, with the remaining consideration, which represents $196M PV10, to be paid through reduced gathering fees in the two years following Mountain Valley's in-service.

ETRN will acquire all outstanding public EQM common units in a 100% share-for-unit deal, in which each EQM public common unit will be exchanged for 2.44 shares of ETRN common stock.

Also, ETRN says it plans to pay a $0.60/share annual dividend, allowing it to quickly de-lever and provide significant cash flow after capex and dividends.