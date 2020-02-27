Elastic targets raised after 'bounce back' report

RBC (Outperform) raises Elastic's (NYSE:ESTC) price target from $103 to $107 after yesterday's beat-and-raise.

The firm cites the "strong results across the board with broad-based strength including a bounce-back quarter from federal closing some of the Q3 slipped deals."

Elastic Cloud was a standout unit in the quarter, and RBC doesn't see the CRO transition as reflecting any underlying issues.

More action: Citi (Neutral) raises its target from $83 to $85, noting Elastic's "billings bounce back."

Citi remains on the sidelines, seeing the CRO departure and bookings weakness keeping Elastic in "controversial territory."