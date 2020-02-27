J.C. Penney to close six more stores this year

J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) reports comparable sales fell 7.0% in Q4 vs. -7.3% consensus. Comparable store sales were down 4.7% after factoring out the impact of the company's exit from major appliance and in-store furniture categories.

Retail gross margin rose 200 bps to 33.3% of sales vs. 33.2% consensus.

Looking ahead, JCP expects comparable sales to fall 3.5% to 4.0% for the full fiscal year and adjusted EBITDA to be up 5% to 10% vs. +3.7% consensus. The department store operator expects to close at least six store locations in FY20.

JCP -1.12% to $0.73.

