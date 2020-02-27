Offshore drilling recovery slowing down, Seadrill says

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) -16.8% pre-market despite posting a smaller than expected Q4 loss, after saying the recent recovery of rig markets has slowed down and that discussions with creditors on how to handle its massive debts would continue.

Seadrill booked $39M in adjusted EBITDA for Q4, in line with its own guidance of $40M, but it expects the Q1 figure to drop to ~$35M.

"We have seen a broad-based market recovery through 2019... The pace of the recovery has slowed as we enter 2020, however we expect to see continued improvement as the year progresses," CEO Anton Dibowitz said.

Seadrill said more than half of its 35 remaining drilling rigs remained idle during Q4, but it also added $1B in new orders, ending the year with a $2.8B order backlog.

The company, whose overall debt and liabilities stood at $7.4B at year-end 2019 vs. $7.8B a year ago, said it could defer up to $500M in amortization payments until Q2 2022 under its previous agreement with creditors.

"We have been engaged in a productive dialogue with the lead banks throughout the fourth quarter and into 2020 and we expect to provide a fuller update at the appropriate time," Dibowitz said.